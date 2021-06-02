Apple Can Choose Between Two Names For Macos 12

Apple can choose between two names for macOS 12. The resulting names refer to specific locations in California. Apple often names macOS versions after mountains or special places in California. With each new version of macOS, users compete with each other to guess the new version name. Apple started this venture in 2013. Since 2013, new macOS versions have been released in order: Mavericks, Yosemite, El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave, Catalina, and Big Sur.

Apple plans Mammoth or Monterey names for macOS 12

In fact, Apple keeps naming new versions of macOS very secret. Usually users would have guessed this situation. Apple trademarks the names of front companies and macOS. To date, Apple has registered many brand names with front companies and has also shelved the names that they do not see appropriate. Skyline was expected to be used for the latest macOS 12, but Apple shelved it as well. There are only two options left, Mammoth and Monterey.

The Mammoth was actually renewed by Apple on April 29 of this year. It is the most up-to-date name in Apple’s portfolio. The name Mammoth most likely represents Mammoth Lakes in California. Mammoth Lakes is a ski resort town near the Sierra mountains not far from Yosemite.

Monterey was quickly renewed after the deadline for the brand on December 29, 2020. Big Sur and Monterey are also two locations close to each other. It is stated that Monterey could be the successor of Big Sur with the big changes made last year.

At its WWDC event in 2015, Apple was shown Craig Federighi planning a trip to Monterey and Big Sur during an iPad demonstration. It is claimed that if macOS 12 comes with major changes, it will be called Mammoth, and if it comes with minor changes, it will be called Monterey.