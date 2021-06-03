Apple Called Its Employees To The Office! Here Is The Company’s Request

Apple has recalled all its employees back to the office. Here is Apple request from employees…

In this period, when strict controls are applied within the scope of the fight against the coronavirus, the world’s leading companies work from home, just like everyone else. Some companies, such as Facebook, have previously sent a notice to their employees that they can work from home forever as long as they get permission from their managers, even if the pandemic is over.

Apple is one of the companies working from home during this period. However, the company does not have the same view as Facebook about working from home. On top of that, company CEO Tim Cook sent an e-mail to all Apple employees stating that they should return to the office. Here are the details.

Apple employees will be in the office three days a week

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in an e-mail to company employees on Wednesday, said: “Despite all that many of us have accomplished while working from home, there was one very important missing for us last year, each other. Although the video conference calls we made reduced the distance between us, it was never a substitute for being together. ” he said.

All Apple employees will then return to the office 3 days a week from September. The company is asking its employees to come to the office on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday with the option to work remotely on Wednesday and Friday during the pandemic period. On the other hand, for some teams that need to work face-to-face, it will be mandatory to come to the office 4 or 5 days a week.

On the other hand, Tim Cook also mentioned another detail in the e-mail he sent. As a result of the new decision taken by the company, employees will now have the opportunity to work remotely for up to 2 weeks a year, provided that they are approved by their managers. This decision will not lose its validity even if the pandemic is over.

Tim Cook, who also stated in the mail that he was very excited to meet with his employees after this decision, and it is thought that the end of vaccination studies in the USA was effective in this decision of the company.