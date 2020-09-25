Apple buys Scout FM podcast application

Wanting to continue improving its podcast experience, Apple bought the Scout FM podcast app earlier this year, according to Bloomberg.

Apple buys Scout FM podcast app

The Scout FM website was closed after the purchase, but it is still available as an app on iPhones, Android devices and Amazon smart speakers. Scout FM was like a radio station, but it created podcast stations covering a variety of topics to enhance the podcast experience as well.

Scout FM, a popular application on both iOS and Android, offered podcasts in a more digestible format. While apps like Apple’s Podcast required listeners to select shows, Scout FM had channels with specially selected content in a system similar to terrestrial radio programming.

Apple’s competitor, Spotify, is making significant investments in the podcast space, which encourages Apple to compete. Apple plans to improve its podcast offerings through original podcast content exclusive to the Podcast app. Apple also plans to create audio byproducts from some of the original television and movie content, but it also plans to purchase original podcast programs that can be linked to future Apple TV + shows.



