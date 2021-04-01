Apple buys $ 50 million in Tesla batteries for solar plant

Apple has announced a new energy storage unit for its solar plant that promises to save up to 240 MWh of energy, an amount capable of powering up to 7,000 homes in a day. According to Electrek, the construction is being carried out in partnership with Tesla, which will supply batteries for the installation.

The energy storage unit will be installed by Apple in California, United States, and promises to be one of the largest of its kind in the country. According to Electrek’s calculations, the company would have spent more than $ 50 million on Tesla batteries to carry out the project.

Tesla batteries will be used to store the energy captured by Apple’s solar plant, which powers the company’s buildings in Cupertino. “This project supports the company’s 130-megawatt solar park, which supplies all of its renewable energy in California, storing the excess energy generated during the day and deploying it when necessary,” explains the Apple statement.

85 Tesla Megapack batteries

According to documents obtained by The Verge, the storage unit of the solar plant will use 85 Tesla Megapack batteries, which will be installed in concrete blocks 60 centimeters thick. The set promises to be so powerful that it can even surpass a car manufacturer’s own construction.

According to Electrek, Apple’s energy storage unit will not only be the largest in the United States, but should beat buildings like Tesla’s “Big Battery”. The company has one of the largest batteries in the world in Australia, with a capacity to store 193.5 MWh. An interesting detail is that the installations were set up in just 100 days, in 2017, after a bet by Elon Musk.