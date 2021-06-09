Apple Brings Back Its Magnifying Glass For Text Selection With IOS 15

Apple is bringing back the magnifying glass used in text selection with the first beta version of iOS 15. The Cupertino-based Apple website also confirms that the magnifying glass will return with the new operating system.

It should be noted that it is not uncommon for Apple to bring back the text selection magnifier, which it gave up with iOS 13. The Cupertino-based company is generally known for not backing down on its decisions. However, it can be said that the return of the magnifier is a choice that will please many users.

The new version of the magnifying glass looks slightly smaller than before. However, considering that iOS 13 and iOS 14 don’t have a magnifying glass at all, this is no longer a problem.

The return of the magnifying glass also solves the most important problem in the current text selection system. Currently, users’ fingers can close the text to be selected, which can lead to an incorrect selection.

Apple has opened the first beta version for iOS 15 to developers. In this process, it will not be a surprise that the text selection magnifier of iOS 15 will be improved and clarified in line with the feedback to come.