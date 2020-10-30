Apple breaks revenue record in the last quarter

After Apple announced on Thursday (29) its large financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2020, in which it recorded record revenue of $ 64.7 billion and earnings per share of $ 0.73, it was clear that most of the sales (59%) originated outside the USA.

And, among the countries responsible for the exceptional performance, which occurred in the middle of the covid-19 pandemic, is Brazil, with a quarterly sales record. The information was provided by the chief financial officer, or CFO, of the Cupertino company.

According to CFO Luca Maestri, “we also set new records in the September quarter in the vast majority of countries we follow”. Among those mentioned, in addition to the USA, are Brazil, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Russia, India, Korea, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.

The result is even more surprising when one takes into account, in addition to the pandemic, that the Real was the currency that depreciated the most in the period, accumulating, since January 1st until today, losses of 28% of its value against the dollar. In a situation of greater exchange rate stability, Brazil would certainly be the “champion” of Apple.



