Apple Breaks Privacy Rules And Still Collects Data, Says Newspaper

Apple‘s promise to put it in the user’s hands to decide whether or not to be tracked by apps on the iPhone may not be quite what many users imagined. According to a report in the Financial Times newspaper, the company did not stop collecting data and sending information to social networks and other platforms, even after the device owner indicated this desire in the configuration.

This type of personalized control, added starting this year by the company, has generated friction in particular with Facebook — which depends on browsing information to target ads, among other uses.

What’s the problem?

According to the article, brands that include Meta and Snap still collect data from iPhones, but only anonymous information and not linked to specific profiles.

This is a way of creating a kind of “truce” between Apple and platforms that depend on receiving information about user behavior and may have lost a few million dollars in a few months without this data. Instead of blocking everything, as promised before, the company “loosen” protection while keeping identities protected.

Privacy experts interviewed by the FT claim that Apple needs to clarify the situation. After all, data collection, even if anonymized, can lead to the interpretation that the company is not following the rules it has established. Sought by the newspaper, the company did not make specific statements about the case.