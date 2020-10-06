Apple; Bose, Sono, and Logitech Stop Selling Headphones

Apple has stopped selling headsets from third-party manufacturers in physical and digital retail stores. In this context, headsets from manufacturers such as Bose, Logitech and Sonos are not accessible through Apple Stores. Although Apple interprets this as a routine practice, the reality is that Apple is about to announce new products.

US-based tech giant Apple seems to have decided to vacate its physical and digital stores ahead of its upcoming new launch. Because the company has stopped selling headphone models of brands such as Sonos, Bose and Logitech, which it has been selling for a while. The situation noticed by Bloomberg is an indication of Apple’s desire to highlight its own products.

Apple sells some products from various technology companies on its official website and points of sale. In this way, the company has the opportunity to reach more consumers. However, as of the end of September, many products that were on sale on Apple’s website were removed. It was learned that the company gave instructions to the sales stores and asked for the removal of different branded products.

It should be noted that it is important for Apple to remove products from its website and retail stores. Because it has been known for a while that Apple is working on a wireless headset and a smaller HomePod than the current model. Apparently, Apple is trying to push its own products to the fore by getting rid of similar products from competing manufacturers.

Apple, by the way, isn’t doing anything like this for the first time. For example, Apple stopped selling Fitbit’s wearable technology products after the announcement of Apple Watch in 2014. In addition, Bowers & Wilkins branded headphone models and Bang & Olufsen’s products shared the same end with Fitbit at the beginning of 2020. It is also possible to reproduce these examples with different brands.

In the statements made by Apple, it was stated that the products sold were changed in line with the changing needs of consumers. In addition, the company explained that some third-party products that can work in harmony with Apple’s products continue to be sold, and underlined that this is a routine practice. However, it is obvious that this explanation is made for avoidance.

A statement came from Bose officials regarding the stock update move. Explaining that the situation is correct, Bose stated that they were informed at the beginning of September. Other technology companies have not made a statement about Apple’s move. It is your choice to think that this event is indeed a stock update, but this is a clear indication that Apple’s new products are approaching.



