Apple Beats Forecasts and Records Record Quarterly Profit

Apple announced this Tuesday (27) financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, which includes the months of April, May and June. According to the company, the registered revenue was US$ 81.43 billion, equivalent to more than R$ 420 billion at the daily rate, while the net profit reached US$ 21.74 billion (more than R$ 112 billion).

The revenue numbers represent a historic record for Apple, with an increase of 36% compared to the same period last year, when it reached US$ 59.7 billion. Net income also surpassed that of the equivalent quarter in 2020 (US$ 11.25 billion).

In the statement released, the Cupertino giant also revealed that quarterly earnings per share were US$ 1.30, against US$ 0.65 in the previous report. The cash dividend was declared by the company’s board at US$0.22 per common share, expected to be paid on August 12th.

Apple CEO Tim Cook celebrated the results and valued employees. “This quarter, our teams have built a period of unparalleled innovation, sharing powerful new products with our users, at a time when using technology to connect people everywhere has never been more important,” he noted.

Earnings per product

iPhone sales were the main responsible for boosting the company’s revenues, with emphasis on the Chinese market, where there was an increase of 58.2% year-on-year. The brand totaled US$ 39.57 billion with cell phone units sold worldwide, an increase of 49.8%.

In second place comes revenue from services, which generated US$17.49 billion, followed by the sale of accessories and wearables (US$8.78 billion). Earnings from sales of Macs ($8.24 billion) and iPads ($7.37 billion) close the list.