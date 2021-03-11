Apple bans return of social network Parler on the App Store

The social network Parler won’t be returning to the iOS app store anytime soon. Apple did not accept the platform’s latest request to have the download released back into the ecosystem after the ban in January 2021.

The reason for the ban was the same that led Amazon to end the server contract with Parler and Google to suspend the app on Android: promoting hate speech, offensive content and using space to organize movements such as the invasion to the Capitol, which took place two months ago.

In its defense, the company says it is a space dedicated to “freedom of expression”. Amazon was replaced by another hosting company a month later, but Parler is still seeking damages in the courts.

Much to go

According to the Apple decision, published on February 25 after the last analysis carried out, Parler has not yet carried out the requested moderation and kept criminal content on the air.

“In fact, simple searches reveal highly questionable content, including easily identified and offensive uses of derogatory terms regarding race, religion and sexual orientation, as well as Nazi symbols. For these reasons, your application cannot be returned to the App Store for distribution until you agree to these guidelines, “says Apple’s official statement on the decision, obtained by Bloomberg.