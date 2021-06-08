Apple Augmented Reality Headset Release Date Claim

Apple: Right after the WWDC 2021 event, rumors about the company’s future plans continue from where they left off. According to the latest report by renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will release its augmented reality (AR) headset in the second quarter of 2022. In previous reports, 2023 was indicated as the release date.

Kuo’s latest report also provides insights into Apple’s camera lens supply chain. Accordingly, the company will continue to work with Taiwan-based Genius Electronic Optical as the main supplier on the iPhone 13 series and augmented reality headset.

While it was stated in the title that Sony’s microLED displays will be used, it was stated that both transparent for AR content and opaque mode support for VR content will be offered. Kuo also states that there will be a total of 15 cameras in the title, thus providing an immersive experience to users.

The headgear is said to weigh between 200 and 300 grams and will be covered with a lightweight fabric on the outside. While it is stated that a computer connection will be required to use the title, it is stated that the more portable version will be released by 2025.

According to the report, Apple will sell the augmented reality headset for $1,000 in the US. In previous news, it was stated that the price of the title could be around $ 3000.