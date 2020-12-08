Apple Attack on Partner: They Ask for $ 34 Million Bitcoin

Foxconn, which partnered with Apple, was attacked by ransomware, and hackers demanded $ 34 million of Bitcoin. While it was reported that the attack was carried out on the day of thanksgiving, it was announced that some of the company data was leaked.

Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics company and a partnership with Apple, has to pay $ 34 million in Bitcoin. Hackers who attacked the company demanded $ 34 million worth of Bitcoin as ransom. While it was shared that the hackers leaked business documents and reports belonging to the company, it was stated that the personal information or financial documents of the employees were not among the leaked files.

Providing information about the hacking attack, Bleeping Computer reported that the attack was confirmed around November 29. It was announced that the company facility that was attacked was the facility in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. It is known that this facility, which assembles and transports various electronic equipment, serves many regions of the USA.

Hackers targeted electronics manufacturers

The attack was allegedly carried out by DoppelPaymer hackers. After confirming this information, Bleeping Computer stated that the attackers had also tried to attack the Compel company, which was located in Tavyan and manufactures companies such as Apple, Acer, Lenovo, Dell, Toshiba, HP. Hackers have previously attacked companies such as Newcastle University, Banjiay Group SAS, PEMEX.

The 1804.0955 BTC, which the hackers asked for as a ransom, is currently worth about $ 34 million. Among the allegations are that hackers set a password on 1200 servers, delete some backed up data, and steal unencrypted files. It was said that the company website was shut down after the attack.

About Foxconn company

Founded in Taiwan in 1974 and being the world’s largest electronics manufacturing company, Foxconn; It has production facilities in many countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, the Czech Republic and the USA. The net income of the company announced in 2019 was 172 billion dollars, and it ranked 23rd in the Fortune Global 500 list.

Whether Taiwan-based Foxconn plans to pay the ransom is unknown.



