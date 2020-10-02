Apple: Apple Watch heart monitor has an annoying effect

While the Apple Watch offers a whole host of very useful features, some of them “saving lives” according to Tim Cook, it also has some rather astonishing negative aspects.

Since its very first commercialization in 2015, the Apple Watch has integrated a heart monitor with a simple goal: to monitor the user’s pulse. Thus, whether he is playing sports or sleeping, the watch constantly captures the pulse of the wearer in order to detect whether the latter’s heart rate reaches a higher threshold than normal. Moreover, this is part of Apple’s marketing arguments concerning its Apple Watch: the latter would have saved many lives by this simple feature. But now, there is a negative side to such a system: sometimes, it happens that the watch is wrong, and the user’s heart rate is not really alarming. And in those cases, then the Apple Watch generates a whole bunch of unnecessary visits to healthcare professionals. The phenomenon is particularly important in the USA in particular.

A Mayo Clinic study of the American health system was able to indicate recently that only 10% of people who consulted their doctor after a high number on their Apple Watch could be diagnosed with heart disease. In other words, 90% of patients who go to the doctor because of their Apple Watch have absolutely nothing to do there. The fault according to the study with the electrocardiogram implanted in the Apple Watch: according to Mayo Clinic, it is not designed to work on a user under 22 years old … "These false positive results can lead to an overload of the health system "were able to indicate the researchers. In other words, in the midst of the Covid crisis, clogging the health system even more is not necessarily the best thing to do …




