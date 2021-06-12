Apple Announces The Winners Of The 2021 Apple Design Awards

Apple has announced the winners of the 2021 Apple Design Awards, where it presents the 12 best applications, which it sees as the most successful applications in its class, that they deserve. Many applications that are shown as ‘best’ have not yet entered the trends in our country.

Apple, one of the world’s largest technology companies, has announced the winners of the 2021 Apple Design Awards, which reward developers around the world in the categories of innovation, visuals and graphics, interactivity, enjoyment and entertainment, inclusivity and social impact. Within the scope of the event, 12 best-in-class applications and games were awarded.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice President of Global Developer Relations, made the following statements about the 2021 Apple Design Awards:

“This year’s Apple Design Award winners have redefined what we expect from a great app. We congratulate them on this well-deserved achievement. The work of these developers embodies the critical role apps and games play in our daily lives and are excellent examples of our six new award categories.”

2021 Apple Design Awards winners

Inclusivity

The winners of this category support users with very different backgrounds and abilities and speak different languages, ensuring a great experience for everyone.

Application: Voice Dream Reader

Developer: Voice Dream LLC (USA)

Game: “HoloVista”

Developer: Aconite (USA)

Pleasure and Entertainment

The winners of this category provide unforgettable, engaging and satisfying experiences enhanced by Apple technologies.

Game: “Pok Pok Playroom”

Developer: Pok Pok (Belgium)

Game: “Little Orpheus”

Developer: The Chinese Room (UK)

Interaction

The winners of this category provide user-friendly interfaces and effortless controls that are perfectly adapted to their platforms.

Application: CARROT Weather

Developer: Brian Mueller, Grailr LLC (USA)

Game: “Bird Alone”

Developer: George Batchelor (Canada)

Social Impact

The winners of this category make people’s lives meaningfully better and shine a light on critical issues.

Application: Be My Eyes

Developer: S/I Be My Eyes (Denmark)

Game: “Alba”

Developer: ustwo games (UK)

Images and Graphics

The winners of this category boast stunning visuals, masterfully drawn interfaces and high-quality animations that complement a unique and consistent theme.

Application: Loona

Developer: Loona Inc (Belarus)

Game: “Genshin Impact”

Developer: miHoYo Limited (China)

Innovation

Application: Naad Sadhana

Developer: Sandeep Ranade (India)

Game: “League of Legends: Wild Rift”

Developer: Riot Games (USA)