Apple Announces That Siri Will Work Without An Internet Connection

Apple: During WWDC 2021, Apple announced that Siri’s virtual assistant will be offline processing voice commands, meaning she won’t need the internet to connect to the company’s servers.

According to Apple, the update will make Siri more responsive and improve user privacy. This will be possible thanks to new machine learning features that run on the device itself instead of sending data to the cloud.

The company points out that the news addresses the biggest privacy concern related to voice assistants, which is unwanted audio recording.

Additionally, Siri’s voice command feature can also be seen on devices that are not manufactured by Apple.