Apple announces purple iPhone 12 at its first 2021 event

Apple held today (20) its first event of 2021 and brought a new feature to the iPhone 12 line: a new color. Soon, consumers will be able to purchase the phone in purple.

The company showed a teaser in video and images of the phone with the new color. The purple variant will be available in the iPhone 12 line in the standard and Mini models. So far, Apple has not confirmed the arrival of the new color in the Pro and Pro Max versions.

According to Apple, consumers will be able to pre-order the purple iPhone 12 starting this Friday (23). The first consumers will get their hands on the new model from April 30th.

The company has not yet revealed when the purple iPhone 12 will be made available in Brazil. However, as the new color is only an aesthetic change, perhaps the company will not delay in bringing the novelty to our country.

The iPhone 12 line is available in Brazil for prices starting at R $ 6,999.