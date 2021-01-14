Apple Announces Projects to Combat Structural Racism

Many Apple fans looked forward to the company’s next big announcement, scheduled for this week. The Cupertino giant had promised great news, however, it ended up disappointing those who expected a new product or service.

At the same time, she reinforced her concern about the major problem involving structural racism in the United States by announcing two major projects called Apple Racial Equity and Justice Initiative.

As part of a $ 100 million fund, Tim Cook’s company announced on Wednesday (13) that it will support the launch of a new global innovation and learning center for historically black colleges and universities.

In addition, it will also open its first Developer Academy to support those who want to learn programming in Detroit, as well as to contribute capital funding to black people and small business ventures.

In an official press release, Tim Cook (Apple CEO) said:

We are all responsible for the urgent work to build a fairer and more equitable world – and these new projects send a clear signal of Apple’s enduring commitment.

Then, the businessman added:

We are launching the latest REJI (Racial Equity and Justice Initiative) initiatives with partners across a wide range of sectors and experiences – from students to teachers, developers to entrepreneurs and from community organizers to advocates of justice – working together to empower communities that come suffering the impact of racism and discrimination for a long time. We are honored to help achieve this vision and to match our words and actions to the values ​​of equality and inclusion that we always value at Apple.

Apple’s efforts to fight racism and the pursuit of racial justice began in June last year and, since then, the company has been working to increase its efforts towards black communities and social minorities.

Part of them includes a guide for parents and teachers on how to discuss race and equity in the classroom or home environment, which reinforces the apple’s concern in terms of education and support for those who suffer from racism.

Donations made by Apple for the projects in question will be sent to various organizations, and $ 25 million will be used to create the Propel Center, a physical and virtual Campus to assist in supporting historically black colleges and universities.