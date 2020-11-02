Apple Announces ‘One More Thing’ Event for November 10

Leonard Manson
This Monday (2), Apple began to invite the press to a special event that will take place on November 10 at 2 pm (Brasília time).

The expectation is that the manufacturer will announce the beginning of the transition from Mac to Apple Silicon, presenting its first computer with a custom chip based on the ARM architecture.

The event is bringing the famous Apple phrase in its big ads: “One more thing”, which means “one more thing”, in free translation.

The event will be broadcast live on the Apple website, the Apple TV app and the company’s YouTube.

