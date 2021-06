Apple Announces New Security And Privacy Features In iOS 15

Apple announced, this Monday (07), during WWDC 2021, a new security and privacy system for iOS 15. One of the main new features is the Privacy Report, a feature that will allow the user to have access to which systems are being used by applications.

The tool shows what accesses have been given to the apps and what exactly they are using to work.

Apple also announced important news for Siri. Artificial intelligence will process all captured audio directly on the iPhone.