Apple announces new redesigned iMac with M1 chip

Apple announced on Tuesday (20), during the Spring loaded event, the new iMac. The electronics has been redesigned and will have among the highlights the M1 chip, which will make it one of the most powerful computers on the market, according to Apple.

The new model has been completely redesigned and will be sold in 7 colors, such as orange, red, blue, purple and yellow. It will be the first time since the 1990s that the brand will market traditional computers in color versions.

The new iMac will be more compact than previous versions, being only 11.5 mm thick, with thinner edges to allow the user to concentrate on the content of the screen. The retina display has 24 inches, 4.5 K resolution, 11.3 million pixels and anti-reflective coating.

The promise is that electronics will fit almost anywhere in a home or office. To assist in this mission, he will have a power cable that will connect in a magnetic way. The iMac’s camera will be 1080p FaceTime HD and will have a microphone with technology that focuses only on the sound emitted by the computer user, drowning out the surrounding noise.

Powerful performance

Inside, the computer will have the powerful M1 chip, produced with the ARM-based Apple Silicon architecture with a 5 nanometer manufacturing process. Allied to macOS Big Sur, the PC has unprecedented fluidity and instantly “awakens” from Sleep mode. The tech giant said the performance will ensure that literally hundreds of tabs will open on Safari.

The M1’s 8-core CPU will ensure 85% faster performance when exporting video projects to iMovie. The GPU, which will also have up to 8 cores, will make work on programs like Photoshop twice as fast as on other devices.

All this performance will be achieved with low energy consumption and high efficiency, as guaranteed by Apple. With this announcement, the iMac joins the family of computers with M1 (13-inch MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and Mac mini already have the chip).

The pre-sale of the new iMac begins on April 30 and will be available in stores from the second half of May in the United States. There, the version with a 7-core GPU will sell from US $ 1,249, and the one with an 8-core GPU will start at US $ 1,399.

The devices are already on sale also in the official Brazilian store, but still without confirmation of delivery date. The version with GPU of 7 cores is costing from R $ 17,599, while the edition with GPU of 8 cores is priced from R $ 20,999.