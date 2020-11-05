Apple Announces New Event in November

Event in September, event in October and now event in November. Apple does not stop, and instead of presenting all its new products at once, it prefers to organize non-face-to-face online events dedicated to each category. For this reason, and as always by surprise, the company has announced a new event for this month that will be held next week.

One More Thing

Under the slogan “One more thing” (one more thing), Apple places us on November 10 at 10 in the morning Pacific time, 7 in the afternoon in Spain. In fact, the online player is already ready on channels like YouTube, with a countdown already underway that will end in 5 days.

But what will we see? With September’s Keynote dedicated to iPads and Apple Watch, and October’s to iPhone 12, it seems that this November we will see what was announced in style in summer, because this Tuesday Apple may present the first MacBook with processors Manzana.

MacBook with Apple chipsets

Within the framework of the WWDC20 event, Apple surprised with the announcement that it would start now to produce its own chipsets for its Mac computers: The Apple Silicon, which in this way becomes an alternative to Intel processors that all Apple devices , from MacBook to iMac, they mounted.

For more than a decade, Apple’s design team has been building and refining the company’s SoCs, thereby achieving a scalable architecture custom-designed for its devices and wearables such as the Phone, iPad and Apple Watch.

The advantage of the new Apple Silicon is that they are based on this architecture precisely, which will give the new Mac computers an improved performance that translates into not having to make an application for Apple mobile devices and another for computers, but that iPhone and iPad apps will be compatible with Macs that mount the Apple Silicon chipset.

As Apple itself pointed out in June, they plan to have the first Mac computers with Apple Silicon ready by the end of this year 2020, so that may be the center of the new event. In 5 days we will leave doubts.



