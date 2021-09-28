Apple Announces New Beats Studio Model

Launched in 2018, Apple’s Beats Studio3 wireless over-the-head headphones have been redesigned with the A Cold War brand.

Apple’s Beats Studio3 wireless over-the-head headphones have been redesigned in partnership with renowned fashion brand A Cold War (ACW). Specially designed earphones will be on sale soon.

Beats Studio3 A Cold War announced

Announced in a color similar to cement, the new model comes with a special carrying case with the logo of the ACW brand. There is no information about whether Beats Studio3 looks very stylish in terms of design.

Apart from the W1 chip, the earphone has adaptive active noise canceling feature. In this way, while users disconnect from the sounds of the outside world, the headset constantly measures the outside sound and makes noise cancellation accordingly.

If you use the headset with the noise canceling feature active, you can get an uninterrupted battery life of 22 hours, and 40 hours when it is turned off.

The price of the special version of the headset, which has different color options such as red, white, black, blue and gray in the standard model, is 349 dollars.

