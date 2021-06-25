Apple Announces Mentoring Initiative to Help Young Artists

Apple announced this Tuesday (22) a new learning and mentoring project for young people who are looking for a career in the artistic and creative world, but are part of “underrepresented communities around the world”.

The initiative was named Today at Apple Creative Studios and connects these young talents to renowned professionals from sectors such as music, photography, design, programming and other segments. The objective is to “awaken the creative passion” in those interested, who in most cases did not have access to art education classes or proper equipment for learning.

Know the project

The mentoring process lasts a total of 12 weeks and involves practical sessions and conversations with professionals, including boosting the participants’ self-expression.

At the end of the journey, the closure involves a celebration and the presentation of the final works developed by the students at a nearby Apple Store.

For the practices, the company’s own devices will be used, such as iPhones, iPads and Macs, as well as accessories and apps for creation, such as Apple Pencil and GarageBand.

Los Angeles and Beijing were chosen as the first cities of the project, but editions in Bangkok, London, Chicago and Washington (DC) are already confirmed. In each project, the company works with non-profit organizations and local collaborators.

Names such as Grammy-winning producer Larrance “Rance” Dopson, filmmaker Bethany Mollenkof and app designer Sun Yong are confirmed in the first few sessions, who must also focus on local artists in each new project.