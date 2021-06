Apple Announces MacOS Monterey, PC Software Update And Notes

Apple announced this Monday (07), during WWDC 2021, MacOs Monterey, its new operating system for computers and notebooks. Among the main innovations, the successor to Big Sur will have Universal Control.

The tool will allow users to control both the computer and the iPad with a single mouse and keyboard. In addition to managing the software, it will be possible to drag or copy and paste files from one device to another.