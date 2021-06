Apple Announces Live Text For iOS 15, Its Version Of Google Lens

Apple announced this Monday (07), during WWDC 2021, Live Text, a feature similar to Google Lens for iOS devices. The tool can read text and photo numbers.

Live Text will arrive enabled for the Portuguese language and will be interconnected with the operating system. It will be possible, for example, to “scan” a phone number in an image and make a call directly from the cell phone.