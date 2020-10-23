Apple Announces iPhone 12s Reaching Stores

Apple, whose name we have heard frequently with its new devices recently, announced with photos that the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models introduced recently have reached the stores. In addition to iPhones, iPad Air also went on sale in stores.

Cupertino-based technology giant Apple recently announced the new generation flagship family iPhone 12s. Although the new phones were criticized for not having headphones and chargers out of the box, they managed to attract great attention. As a result of this intense demand, the delivery date of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models, which were opened for pre-order online, decreased until November.

Now Apple has shared some photos to announce the arrival of iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Air in stores. These photos, taken at the Orchard Road Apple Store in Singapore, show customers’ interest in the iPhone 12 family.

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reached stores:

The vast majority of Apple Stores around the world are currently open and serve a variety of service models to protect the health of customers and employees. The company will be sharing photos from more Apple stores around the world in the next 24 hours. It is also stated that Apple’s distribution centers in various regions are also prepared for shipment.

With a design reminiscent of the iPhone 5 series, the iPhone 12 has various features such as Super Retina XDR display, dual camera system and storage space up to 256 GB. It was offered for sale abroad with a price tag of 699 dollars.



