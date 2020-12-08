Apple Announces First On-Ear Headphones “AirPods Max”

US technology giant Apple has officially announced the AirPods Max, the first on-ear headset model that has had many rumors since last year. Shouting “I am Apple” with both its design language and color options, AirPods Max may disappoint many Apple fans with its price tag.

For the new AirPods Max, Apple “brings together the magic and effortless AirPods experience with high sound quality, creating a perfect harmony.” using expressions. Among the highlights of the AirPods Max are active noise cancellation, adaptive equalizer, spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, and a switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparent Mode.

AirPods Max deliver deeper and higher quality bass with Apple-designed audio drivers

As you can imagine, Apple promises a much better sound experience in AirPods Max compared to in-ear AirPods models. “Get ready to hear every note in the most accurate way with unmatched clarity, from deep, rich bass to mid-range tones and the cleanest highs.” using expressions.

According to Apple’s statements, AirPods Max with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial sound enabled provides up to 20 hours of music and voice calls on a single charge. In addition, the head tracking feature on the device allows the media to play automatically when you plug in the headset and pause automatically when you remove it.

All features of AirPods Max are only available for Apple devices:

According to the information on Apple’s official site, AirPods Max can only be used in full compatibility with Apple products. Because when we look at the list of system requirements of AirPods Max, it is stated that it can only be used with the latest iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS versions; “AirPods… can also be used as Bluetooth headsets with devices from other brands than Apple, but not all features.” include statements.

Apple AirPods Max features

Sound technologies:

Apple-designed dynamic driver

Active Noise Cancellation

Transparent Mode

Adaptive equalizer

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Sensors

Optical sensor (on both sides of the headphones)

Position sensor (on both sides of the headset)

Case detection sensor (on both sides of the headset)

Accelerometer (on both sides of the earphone)

Gyroscope (in left earphone)

Microphones:

Eight microphones for Active Noise Cancellation

Three microphones for sound capture

Chips: Apple H1 earphone chip (on both sides of the earphone)

Controls:

Flip gesture to adjust the volume

Press once to play, pause or answer calls

Press twice to skip to the next track

Pressing three times to return to the previous track

Press and hold for Siri

Noise control button to switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode

Size and weight:

168.62 x 187.27 x 83.44 mm

384.8 grams

Battery:

Up to 20 hours of listening time

Active Noise Cancellation / Transparency Mode and Spatial audio on or voice conversation on a single charge

Up to 1.5 hours of listening time with a 5-minute charge

Connection: Bluetooth 5.0

AirPods Pro Max box contents

AirPods Max

Smart Case

Lightning to USB-C Cable

Documentation



