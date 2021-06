Apple Announces FaceTime For Android And Windows Via Browsers

Apple: During WWDC 2021, this Monday (7), Apple announced that FaceTime can also be used on Android devices and computers via browser. The release is part of the new features that the company introduced for iOS 15.

The new feature, called FaceTime Link, allows a user to initiate a call through FaceTime and share the link with others — whether in iMessage, WhatsApp or other apps. You will then be able to open that link and join a call using Android, Windows, and other devices.

