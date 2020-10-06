Apple Announces Date for Introducing iPhone 12 Family

The wait is over. Apple set the date for the announcement event for its new phones. The iPhone 12 family will be revealed to the public next Tuesday, October 13, starting at 2 pm – Brasília time.

Like the WWDC conference and the “Time Flies” event, this presentation should follow the same pattern and be just a recording made in advance and put on the air at the scheduled time – model used by Apple after the new coronavirus pandemic.

Easter Egg

On the “Apple” Events page, you can check the date and time of this month’s “Hi, Speed” event, as well as an option to add the reminder to your calendar. However, there is an iPhone and an iPad on which you can touch the image of the event, which opens up a hidden augmented reality experience.

The novelty consists of an interactive animation that turns floating circles in golden, orange and blue colors, with an explosion and floating spheres and the day of the event in the center. You can see the creation at any angle by sliding or rotating the screen.

What to expect?

The main highlight of the presentation will be the new iPhone 12 family. It is expected to have four smartphone models: the most basic that bears the name of the line, with a 5.4 inch screen; the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max; the iPhone 12 Pro, with a 6.1-inch display; and the 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The difference is likely to be in the additional features for the “Pro” device panels. They should come equipped with ProMotion 120 Hz support and 10-bit color, plus more storage options – up to 512 GB. The quartet will also have the new Apple A14 chipset. Another expectation is for compatibility with 5G.

Other products are also expected to be launched on occasion. These may be the cases of AirPods Studio and AirTags – the latter consists of object tracking accessories, to be found through the Find My application. There are still rumors that the location tool will start to work with AR, due to the cell phone camera view in the real world.



