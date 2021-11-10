Apple announces Business Essentials service for small businesses

Apple has announced Apple Business Essentials, a business service focused on small businesses with up to 500 employees.

The giants of the internet began to attach more importance to the business world than ever before, with the pandemic taking place in our lives. We need some services both for remote working and for organizing work in the office. Similar to what Google has offered for years under the name Workspace, Apple is also launching its Business Essentials service for small businesses.

Apple Business Essentials is subscription-based

Currently available only in the US, this new service allows small businesses to make things easy by paying a monthly fee. With this service, you can create a team of up to 500 employees and enable your employees to use Apple products in a more organized way. The service focuses mostly on Apple products and puts together a good mix of Apple products, especially those we use in the business world.



Apple Business Essentials

Apple Business Essentials also makes it easier to access apps like Webex and Word. In short, the Apple services you will need at work are gathered under one roof. The service, which is said to appeal to small businesses at the moment, can offer a good experience with support for up to 500 employees. Apple summarized what it said with its announcement as follows:

Collections within Apple Business Essentials allow IT staff to configure settings and applications for individual users, groups or devices. Collections automatically sends settings such as VPN configurations and Wi-Fi passwords when employees log in to their corporate or personal devices with their job credentials. In addition, Collections will install the new Apple Business Essentials app on each employee’s home screen where they can download their assigned corporate app, such as Cisco Webex or Microsoft Word. Apple’s announcement

The service is currently in beta and only available to a small business group in the US. It will probably spread slowly around the world after the beta period. The amount your company has to pay to use this service is $2.99 ​​per user in the US. This amount can go up to $12.99 depending on the iCloud space you want to buy for your employees.

Apple also plans to add AppleCare+ to this service in the future. In other words, businesses will be able to get 24/7 phone support about this service. This can satiate businesses’ thirst for technical knowledge about this service.