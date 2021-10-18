Apple Announces AirPods 3 with New Design and Bigger Battery

Apple announced on Monday (18) the AirPods 3. The third generation headphones have a new look, more like the Pro version. According to the company, the new contours of the device provide more comfort for the user, in addition to better target the audio. The news was revealed during the Apple Event.

The device has an H1 chip and is IPX4 rated, with resistance to sweat and water. In terms of battery, Apple claims that the third generation will have an extra hour of charge, compared to the predecessor. In addition, just five minutes of charge guarantees up to one hour of service life. In total, the headphones’ battery lasts up to six hours with continuous use and up to 30 hours with the case.

Among the new features, the company highlighted the so-called adaptive equalizer, which promises to adjust the audio to the “ear shape”. In addition, the pause, skip, forward or rewind sensors – familiar controls from the more expensive version of AirPods – have also arrived on the device.

The space audio and Dolby Atmos technologies used in the AirPod 3 ensure a “more realistic” sound to the songs, but on the other hand, the headphones will not be noise canceling (ANC), as leaks have already revealed.