Apple announced the surprise event: “One more thing”

The event will be held in Apple Park as usual. It was also stated that there will be live broadcasts on apple.com for the special event.

Apple surprise event announced

Apple, which has gained fame with its promotions for its new models, is preparing to organize another event. With the message “One more thing” shared in the announcement, it was reported that the event will be held on 10 November.

Some claims about the models that will be introduced for the Apple surprise event have also emerged. According to these claims, it is stated that the first Mac model with Apple Silicon processor could be introduced. It is stated that the processor in question will provide high performance and low power consumption to Mac models.

The models to be introduced according to the leaks will also be the MacBook 12-inch, MacBook 14-inch and iMac 24-inch. On the other hand, it is among the news that different models can be introduced from these models. It is also said that models that previously met with Intel processors can be re-released with Apple Silicon.

In addition, macOS Big Sur, announced with iOS 14, can meet users after this event.

Other models introduced are said to be AirPods Studio and AirTags.



