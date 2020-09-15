Apple announced its new tablet iPad Air! price and features

Apple announced the new iPad Air model, similar to the iPad Pro, at the Time Flies event.

Apple today introduced a brand new iPad Air model. This new model is the most powerful, versatile and colorful iPad Air ever. Available in five great colors, iPad Air is the most powerful and capable iPad Air ever produced, offering a full-screen design with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, more advanced camera and audio features, a new integrated Touch ID sensor in the top button, and a much higher performance. with the powerful A14 Bionic that provides. The new iPad Air will be available from next month.

The new iPad Air has an all new slim and light design and comes in five great color options: silver, space gray, rose gold, green, and sky blue. The all-new full-screen design provides a stunning and outstanding visual experience with a larger 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display and advanced technologies such as 3.8 million pixels and full lamination, P3 wide color support, True Tone, and anti-reflective coating. To ensure that the screen extends to all sides, the next-generation Touch ID sensor has been placed in the top button, offering the same fast, easy and secure way to unlock iPad Air, enter apps, or use Apple Pay that customers know and love. The iPad Air is compatible with the Magic Keyboard with a hanging design and built-in trackpad, as well as the Smart Keyboard Folio and the new Smart Folio. Moreover, iPad Air is also compatible with Apple Pencil, which can be magnetically attached, easily paired and charged, and can be stored safely.

iPad Air offers much higher performance with the A14 Bionic, the most advanced chip Apple has developed to date. Running even the most demanding applications, A14 Bionic makes it even easier for users to edit 4K videos, create amazing artworks, play immersive games, and more. Using groundbreaking 5 nanometer processing technology, the A14 Bionic contains 11.8 billion transistors in virtually every part of the chip, providing higher performance and power efficiency. This latest generation A-series chip delivers a 40 percent increase in CPU performance with a new 6-core design and a 30 percent improvement in graphics with the new 4-core graphics architecture.2 A14 Bionic is the groundbreaking artificial engine with the new 16-core Neural Engine, which can perform 11 trillion operations per second, and is twice as fast. provides learning features and takes machine learning applications to a whole new level. A14 Bionic can perform machine learning calculations 10 times faster with the second generation machine learning accelerators in the CPU. This new Neural Engine enables powerful device experiences for CPU machine learning accelerators and high performance GPU compositing, image recognition, natural language learning, motion analysis, and more.

IPad Air, with a 7 MP FaceTime HD camera on the front, now has a 12 MP rear camera, which is also used in the iPad Pro for higher resolution photos and 4K video capture. In the new design of iPad Air, there are also stereo speakers in horizontal mode, which maximizes the sound experience so that users can enjoy wider stereo sound while watching videos.

iPad Air now has a USB-C port for connecting to cameras, hard drives and external monitors up to 4K, providing data transfers of up to 5 Gbps, or 10 times faster2. The most powerful iPad Air ever made, with Wi-Fi 6 performance and 60 percent faster LTE connectivity3 and A14 Bionic.

The iPad Air 3 started at $499 / £479 / AU$779 for a version with 64GB storage, and $649 / £629 / AU$999 for 256GB. The price went up $130 / £120 / AU$200 for each for the LTE version, instead of Wi-Fi.

Available from Wednesday, September 16, iPadOS 14 offers new features and designs that take advantage of iPad’s unique features, such as the large Multi-Touch display and versatile accessories. iPadOS 14 integrates Apple Pencil into the iPad experience, offering better note-taking features and new ways to work with handwritten notes. When taking notes on the iPad, Smart Select uses on-device machine learning to separate handwriting from drawings. So handwritten text can be easily selected, cut and pasted into another document, just like typed text with familiar gestures. The shape recognition feature allows users to draw geometrically perfected shapes that fit right when adding diagrams and illustrations to Notes. The data detectors constantly work on handwritten text, recognizing phone numbers, dates, addresses and links, making it easy for users to do things like tap a handwritten phone number to make a call.



