Apple and Samsung led chip purchase in 2020

Apple increased semiconductor purchases last year by 24% and continues to lead the market, according to a report released last Tuesday (9) by consulting firm Gartner. Altogether, the giant represents 11.9% of global sales of popular chips.

Apple’s numbers grew, mainly because of the continued success of AirPods in the world and the special demand for Mac computers and tablets, the survey pointed out.

“The company also started the transition to use Apple Silicon in its product line in the second half of 2020,” said Masatsune Yamaji, director of research at Gartner.

As in previous years, Samsung and Huawei appear in second and third place, respectively, among the biggest buyers of semiconductors. While the South Korean increased its purchases by 20.4%, the Chinese registered a drop of 23.5% in the item.

Impacts of the pandemic on the chip sector

Although the pandemic has affected several sectors of the economy, the global chip market seems to have felt this effect less. In the Gartner report, Yamaji argued that, along with the health problem, the geopolitical conflict between the United States and China also impacted the sector. Even with these issues the balance was positive and the total sale of semiconductors increased by 7% compared to 2019.

“The pandemic has weakened demand for 5G smartphones and halted vehicle production, but boosted demand for portable computers and video games, as well as investment in cloud data centers throughout the year,” explained the research director.

Another highlight in the report was Xiaomi, which increased the volume of chip purchases by 26%. Despite being only eighth in the ranking, the Chinese is currently the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.