Apple and Nissan came to talk about electric car

After pausing talks about producing an electric car with Hyundai, Apple negotiated the matter with Nissan. In addition to the two automotive companies, the smartphone giant has discussed innovation with other companies that have not yet been revealed.

According to the Financial Times, Apple’s contact with Nissan was made in the “last few months”. Despite the approach, the current information is that the negotiations have not progressed and that, therefore, the issue is no longer on the agenda.

In a statement sent to Reuters, Nissan denied being in talks with Apple, without saying whether or not the dealings had taken place previously. Despite the denial, the Japanese company said that “it is always open to explore collaborations and partnerships that accelerate the transformation industry”.

The dialogue between the giants has not progressed because Apple would like the vehicles to be built with the apple brand. Nissan would have rejected the idea because it understood that it would reduce the product to an OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer).

“We have our own customer satisfaction, which comes through the car (which we designed). There is no way we are going to change the way we build our cars, ”Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer, told the Financial Times. “The way we design, develop and manufacture will be like an automotive manufacturer”, added the executive.

Project Titan

Negotiations regarding the “Apple Car”, or currently “Project Titan”, have been in circulation for at least six years. In 2015, initial information indicated that the product would be launched on the market in 2020, which obviously did not happen.

The owner of the iPhone brand has been looking for partnerships to develop the car and according to a report released at the end of last year, the electric vehicle with the Apple symbol is not expected to circulate on the streets of the world before 2028.