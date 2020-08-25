Apple also dominates the wearable technology space

The smart watch market really contains many different technology giants. Apple is one of these giants. The company, which dominates the market with Apple Watch, is expected to introduce its new smart watch in a few months. In addition to these, regularly shared statistics were also published. In this context, Apple dominates the wearable technology market.

Apple holds the flag of wearable technology leadership

According to the latest statistics released by Counterpoint, Apple holds 51.4 percent of the smartwatch industry. Apple, which is well established in the leadership seat, has also increased its market share significantly since last year. The market share, which was 43.2 percent in the same period last year, increases to 51.4 percent according to this year’s data.

It is worth noting that the use of smart watches, which is increasing day by day, is effective in this rise. There is a significant decrease in market share on the Samsung side. Huawei has increased its share as a percentage. According to the published statistics, Garmin is the most mentioned brand in the smart watch market after Apple with 9.4 percent. Garmin is followed by Huawei with 8.3 percent and Samsung with 7.2 percent, respectively.

In the list where Apple has taken the lead, the fact that the Watch Series 5 is sold well in Europe and North America has a big share. In the first six months of 2020, Apple Watch Series 5 and Watch Series 3 are the two best-selling smartwatches. Apple Watch is followed by Huawei Watch GT2 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2, respectively.



