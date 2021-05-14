Apple Almost Doubles MacBook Sales in Early 2021

Apple: Strategy Analytics data reveals that, in the first quarter of 2021, Apple sold about 5.7 million MacBooks, a 94% growth over the same period last year, when it sold 2.9 million units. These results put it in fourth place among the notebook manufacturers that stood out the most in the world.

Other information details the presence of the Apple company in the segment. In the period, it had an 8.4% share, compared to 7.8% in 2020, competing with names such as Lenovo (23.9%), HP (22.6%) and Dell (14.6%). Speaking of operating systems, macOS accounted for 8.4%, Windows for 73% and Chrome OS for 17.7%.

Global phenomenon

It is worth remembering the figures quoted are estimates generated by Strategy Analytics’ own metrics, since Apple does not report individual shipments in its reports.

Anyway, models like 16-inch MacBook Pro, 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, as well as some equipment upgrades, are part of the big tech line. The report does not quote him directly, but the increase may be due to the launch of new Macs with the proprietary M1 chip.

Finally, it was not just Apple that experienced significant growth – reaching, according to her, US $ 9.1 billion in the second quarter (70.1% more in the year-over-year comparison).

In total, shipments of notebooks expanded by 81%, a phenomenon that Strategy attributed to the home office and the likelihood that companies will maintain a hybrid model as restrictions on the pandemic decrease.