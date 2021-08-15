Apple: All The Devices That Apple Will Introduce In September Have Appeared

It is claimed that Apple will introduce many new devices at the event to be held in September. The new iPhone series and iPad draw attention.

A lot of information about Apple’s new devices has been floating around for a long time. In particular, devices such as the iPhone 13 series and iPad mini 6 attract great attention. The technical features and prices of the iPhone 13 series have been leaked before, but the leaked features and prices are not official.

iPhone 13, AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, and iPad mini 6 may debut in September

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman claimed that Apple is planning a full September event where it will announce the iPhone 13 series, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6, and Apple Watch Series 7 . Gurman states that although the upcoming iPhone 13 series has the “s” level upgrade package, Apple will call this series the iPhone 13.

It was previously claimed that the iPhone 13 series will feature a 120 Hz display, portrait video mode, smaller notch, new camera features, and a faster A15 chip. Alongside the new iPhone lineup, Apple will unveil the Apple Watch Series 7 with a slight redesign at its September event. The redesigned Apple Watch will have a flatter screen and a new display technology.

It is also claimed that Apple will also announce the iPad mini 6 and iPad 9 in September. iPad mini 6 will have a thinner bezel design. According to previous reports, the iPad mini 6 will come with a larger 8.3-inch display, a USB-C port, and an A15 chip. The iPad 9, on the other hand, will have a thinner chassis and updated internals.

AirPods 3 will make its debut at Apple’s September event. It is claimed that AirPods 3 will have a shorter body but a revised design similar to AirPods Pro.