Apple AirPods may gain new function to prevent accidents

We often see patents related to the iPhone, some pretty weird like the one that would suggest a foldable cell phone from Apple, with a “peculiar” design. However today we have one indicating a function that could be implemented in the AirPods to provide more safety to the user, even avoiding traffic accidents when cycling or walking on busy roads.

The patent describes that the security system could adjust the volume of the AirPods automatically according to the external noise using the sound cancellation system in this way, avoiding distractions or doing the opposite: reducing the volume of the sound so that the user can watch out for noises around you as shown in the illustration below that was found in the document.

The patent was registered by Apple with the US Patent and Trademark Office and also mentions that the device’s sensors can be used to determine what and where the user is, changing their behavior automatically.

To perform this “magic” AirPods could use the user’s location and speed of movement to determine their behavior, creating a trigger to change the mode of use.

Thus, AirPods could use its noise canceling microphones to distinguish the sound of computers in an office and enable sound cancellation and by detecting the sound of cars and heavy machinery it could activate adaptive volume through what is called Contextual audio system.

This can be very useful, after all the headphones can turn off so that the user perceives something approaching and saves himself in time for an accident.

Unfortunately Apple does not mention which devices could receive this feature, but it is very interesting to at least imagine that something like this may be in her plans, after all Apple dedicates more and more resources to health care in its accessories like the Apple Watch that revealed the atrial fibrillation in a 22-year-old.



