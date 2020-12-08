Apple AirPods Max on-ear headphones introduced

Apparently, Apple’s 2020 product announcements are not over. After long rumors, Apple finally announced its on-ear and noise canceling headphones. The new Apple earphones, named AirPods Max, come in a top-class design as you’d expect from a flagship Apple headset. Pre-orders have started to be taken as of today. The headphones will be on sale on December 15th. AirPods Max features and important details are in our news.

According to Apple’s statement, AirPods Max; It creates a groundbreaking listening experience that offers Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent mode and spatial sound by powering the computational sound feature with special acoustic design, H1 chips and advanced software. AirPods Max, which comes in five wonderful color options, including space gray, silver, sky blue, green and pink, can be ordered from today.

AirPods Max features

Apple emphasizes that every part of the AirPods Max, from headgear to ear cushions, has been carefully developed to deliver exceptional acoustic performance for every user. The breathable knit cap covering the headband is produced to distribute weight and reduce pressure on the head. The stainless steel headband frame offers durability, flexibility and comfort for a wide variety of head shapes and sizes. The interlocking headband arms expand perfectly and stay in place, ensuring the desired fit.

The right and left earbuds are attached to the headband by a revolutionary mechanism that balances and distributes the headphone pressure and allows the headset to rotate independently to fit the unique contours of the user’s head. Acoustically enhanced memory foam is used in each earbud to provide effective sound insulation. This helps to deliver impressive sound quality. Inspired by the Apple Watch, the Digital Crown offers precise volume control, as well as the ability to play or pause audio, skip to the next track, answer or end phone calls, and activate Siri.

AirPods Max feature an Apple designed 40mm dynamic driver that provides rich, deep bass, precise midrange and crisp, clear high frequency expansion. So every note can be heard. The dual neodymium ring magnet motors allow AirPods Max to maintain a total harmonic distortion level of less than 1 percent across the entire audible range, even at maximum volume. Thanks to the Apple-designed H1 chip in the right and left earphones, special acoustic design and advanced software, AirPods Max offers the highest quality listening experience by using computational sound technology. Leveraging each of the 10 audio cores of the chips capable of 9 billion operations per second, computational audio technology powers a groundbreaking listening experience that enables Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent mode and spatial audio.

Here are the leading audio features included in AirPods Max:

Adaptive EQ: AirPods Max measure the sound signal transmitted to the user and regulate the low and mid frequencies in real time, adjusting the sound according to the fit and insulation of the ear cushions. This creates a rich sound that captures every detail.

Active Noise Cancellation: AirPods Max offers an impressive sound quality with Active Noise Canceling feature so that users can focus on the content they are listening to. Three outward-facing microphones on the right and left earphones perceive surrounding noise, while a microphone inside the earphone monitors the sound reaching the listener’s ear. Noise canceling uses computational audio technology to adapt to headphone fit and movement in real time.

Transparent Mode: With AirPods Max, users can switch to Transparent mode to hear surrounding sounds while listening to music. Thus, everything, including the user’s own voice, can be heard naturally, while the sound continues to play flawlessly. To switch between Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode, one press of the noise control button is all it takes.

Spatial Audio: AirPods Max utilize a spatial audio feature with dynamic head tracking to place sounds almost anywhere in a venue. Thus, it provides a fascinating experience similar to movie theaters with contents recorded in 5.1, 7.1 and Dolby Atmos quality. Using the gyroscope and accelerometer on the AirPods Max and the iPhone or iPad, spatial audio tracks the movement of the user’s head and the device, compares the motion data, then remaps the sound field to stay connected to the device even when the user’s head is moving.

The usual features of AirPods are in AirPods Max

AirPods Max joins the AirPods family, which provides a high wireless sound experience while listening to music, making phone calls, watching TV shows and movies, playing games or interacting with Siri. The very practical installation experience currently available on AirPods and AirPods Pro is also available in AirPods Max, which provides one-touch setup. AirPods Max also offers automatic pairing with all devices that are signed in to the user’s iCloud account, including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

Thanks to optical sensors and position sensors, AirPods Max automatically detects what the user is at their head. Sound starts playing as soon as the AirPods Max are plugged in and can pause playing the content when unplugged or when the user simply lifts a headset from their ear. With AirPods Max, voice calls and Siri commands are heard crisply and clearly thanks to beamforming microphones that isolate ambient sound and focus on the user’s voice.

AirPods Max battery and performance features

According to Apple’s statement, AirPods Max; It has an excellent battery life, offering up to 20 hours of high-quality audio, talk time or watching movies, with Active Noise Cancellation and spatial audio features enabled. AirPods Max come with a soft and thin Smart Case that allows it to go into an ultra-low power state that helps to conserve battery charge when not in use.

Additional features of AirPods Max

Automatic switching allows users to transfer audio between iPhone, iPad and Mac seamlessly. When the user answers an incoming call on the iPhone while listening to music on the Mac, AirPods Max automatically switches to the iPhone.

Sound Sharing; Allows easy sharing of audio streaming between two pairs of AirPods on iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Apple TV 4K. For this, it is enough to bring the AirPods Max next to the device and connect with a single touch.

Siri features include playing music, making phone calls, controlling the volume, getting directions and more. Siri can also read messages to you with the Speak Messages feature with Siri.

IOS 14.3 or later for AirPods Max, iPadOS 14.3 or later, macOS Big Sur 11.1 or later, watchOS 7.2 or later, or tvOS 14.3 or later must.



