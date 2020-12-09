Apple AirPods Max: 4 things you can buy for $ 7,000

Announced by Apple this Tuesday (8), the AirPods Max is on sale for R $ 6,899 in Brazil. With elegant design, the headphone brings features such as high fidelity audio and active noise cancellation.

Interestingly, using the same value, the Brazilian consumer can invest in other well-desired electronics. Here are four things you can buy for the same price as AirPods Max – and still have money left over.

PlayStation 5 + PS Plus Annual Subscription

The PS5 is sold in two versions in Brazil. Thus, the new generation console from Sony is available for R $ 4,199 (digital edition) and R $ 4,669 (edition with Blu-Ray Ultra HD player).

Thus, there is still money left to pay the annual subscription to the PS Plus service for R $ 149.90. With it, the player has access to a catalog of free PS4 games optimized for the new device.

Xbox Series X + Game Pass Ultimate subscription

Another new generation console, the Xbox Series X sells for R $ 4,599 in Brazil. In addition, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service allows you to access an infinite library of free games for R $ 44.99 per month.

Amazon Echo Studio

How about turning your home into a smart home? With the price of AirPods Max, one can buy 4 smart speakers from Amazon Echo Studio. Thus, almost all environments will have an Alexa virtual assistant to guide them on a daily basis.

LG Nano Cristal 65 ”ThinQ AI Ultra HD 4K Smart TV

With similar prices, it is possible to invest in a home cinema when purchasing the 65-inch Smart TV Nano Cristal from LG. In addition to supporting Ultra HD 4K technology, this model also has artificial intelligence that comprises voice commands.

What’s up? What would you do if you had about R $ 7,000 to spend? Tell us in the comments!



