Apple AirPods 3 release date has been revealed!

New claims have emerged regarding Apple’s long-spoken new AirPods 3 release date. The source of these claims is directly from the companies in Apple’s production chain. As understood from the new information, users who want to buy a third generation AirPods model will have to wait for a while.

AirPods 3 release date planned for 2021

According to the new claims made by DigiTimes, Apple plans to launch the new wireless headset model in the first quarter of 2021. It is possible that the new model will be on the official website in February or March next year.

It is stated that this inference is made by reducing the component orders in Apple’s AirPods manufacturing partners by 20 percent. Apple is expected to slow down the production of the previous wireless headset model and turn the production to the new AirPods side.

As a matter of fact, the information about the AirPods 3 release date started to become concrete. To remind you, Ming-Chi Kuo, who was among the important names in Apple-related leaks, stated that the new AirPods model is not expected to be available for sale in 2020.

Finally, it is possible to say that the new AirPods model will attract the most attention with the changes in the design side. As understood from the claims made so far, Apple will make the AirPods design similar to the AirPods Pro design. As a matter of fact, it is stated that there will be only a technical feature difference between the two models.



