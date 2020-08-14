Apple AirPods 3 can protect you from dangers!

While the 2nd generation AirPods and AirPods Pro continue to dominate the wireless headphone market, which Apple revived with the first AirPods, reports for the new models of the series continue to emerge. After it was revealed that the 2nd generation AirPods Pro will be released to 2021, an exciting claim has been made for AirPods 3.

AirPods 3 can change the volume against dangers!

We say exciting, because in the new models of the AirPods family, it is stated that the music will automatically stop or the volume will decrease if danger is detected in the environment. It is very important to hear what is happening outside in emergency situations, especially in a headset with active noise canceling feature such as the AirPods Pro.

According to the patent received on August 11, the location data from the iPhone or Apple Watch will be combined with the data on the headset. In this way, according to the current activity and location of the user, measures such as completely turning off the sound, reducing it or providing various notifications for security will be taken.

To explain with an example: The speed data from an accelerometer built into AirPods will be taken into account and the music volume will automatically decrease when a certain speed is exceeded. In this way, the driver will be aware of what is happening around him on the road, that is, he will be kept safe.



