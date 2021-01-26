Apple aims to justice: 60 million euro lawsuit filed against

Apple has always been involved in several processes, one of the most recent requiring the removal of Telegram from the App Store, but now another one worth 60 million euros is that promises to take the Cupertino company to the headlines. It was moved by an Italian Consumer Rights Agency in the Milan Court.

The complaint comes from the iPhone 6, 6 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus sold between 2014 and 2020 in the country, which comprise more than 1 million units that may have gone through the so-called “batterygate”, a performance reduction imposed by Apple through iOS. At the time, Apple admitted the case and was punished in several countries and fined 10 million euros in Italy.

The lawsuit claims that the company deceived consumers by using programmed obsolescence by continuing to reduce the performance of these devices over the years.

“We hope that this will be the last step to remedy the damage caused so far by the company, but it is also the first step towards greater equity for Apple in relation to its consumers”, says Ivo Tarantino, External Relations manager at Altroconsumo.

It is interesting to mention that Italy is just one of the countries to file a lawsuit like this, which was already filed by agencies in Belgium and Spain in December and, soon, Portugal should also join this team on the same charges.

According to these agencies, batterygate often leads users to purchase a brand new cell phone because the current one has undergone “scheduled obsolescence”, although the company denies that it planned to sell more iPhones, although it admits that it actually slows down iPhone’s processor when its battery suffers degradation, thus preventing it from lasting less.