Apple Admits Decreasing iPhone Battery Life

Apple has confirmed that the new version of the operating system offered to iPhone users brings some problems after iOS 14. One of the most common things users complain about the new iOS 14 is fast battery drain.

Apple recently sent the iOS 14 update to its users. The new operating system update is the first update iPhone owners have received in a long time and offers many features.

However, it is not possible to say that this update is completely free of bugs. Technology giant Apple also confirmed that users who made the update may have encountered some critical problems.

Battery problems in iOS 14

The tech giant stated in an article it published that there are seven major data and battery issues in iOS 14 and watchOS 7. The company stated that the only solution to these problems is to delete all content and settings from the iPhone.

Apple has announced six problems with its Activity, Health and Fitness apps, as well as an increased battery drain issue with the iPhone and Apple Watch. Many users have expressed their complaints on the Apple Support Twitter page, especially about increased battery consumption.

The only positive aspect of these issues in sight for now is that the issues are believed to be fixed without submitting an iOS update. There is also an option to completely lose data, but it is certain that this is not Apple’s priority choice. For the time being, it is not known how effective this solution will be for users affected by the issue.

Fast battery drain has become a common problem for Apple and iPhone users recently. Considering all these, we can say that the iPhone 12 series will come with smaller batteries is a very risky decision. Especially if we consider the use of Qualcomm’s 5G modems, which consume a lot of power and cause other smartphone manufacturers to increase their battery capacity.



