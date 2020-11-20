Apple accuses Facebook of ‘collecting too much data’

This Friday (20), Apple and Facebook are in an intense exchange of accusations through their executives. In a letter to private interest groups, Apple’s international privacy director, Jane Horvath, said the social network “tries to collect as much data as possible” from users and has generated friction in the relationship between companies.

The privacy policies and mechanisms included in the App Tracking Transparency (ATT), for iOS 14, are important to users and provide a feeling of protection and control over their own information. The company constantly reaffirms its commitment to protecting the privacy of its users, reinforcing the company’s values ​​and believing that this does not harm competition.

However, the measure actively interferes with the profit and business plan of other companies, such as Facebook, which in fact are deeply investigating a user to develop a complete profile to sell them to sponsors. Aware of the practice, Apple used Facebook as one of the reasons for the development of its privacy mechanisms.

“Facebook executives made clear their intention to collect as much data as possible on their own platform and outside, to develop and monetize detailed profiles of their users,” commented Jane Horvath in an excerpt from the letter.

Rapid retaliation

In another statement in private letters, Facebook accused Apple of using its dominant position in the market to give preference to its own data collection, “and making it almost impossible for competitors to use the same information.”

“They say it’s about ‘privacy’, but it’s about profit,” adds Facebook. The comment rekindles the debate over Apple’s unfair dominance in the market and puts it in a delicate position, questioning its real intention in protecting consumers’ personal data.

ATT will arrive sooner or later

On reading Facebook’s review, Craig Federighi, the company’s senior vice president of software engineering, went back to defending its privacy policies – more specifically, ATT – and told The Independent that the company’s decision “will not harm advertisers as much as they claim ”.



