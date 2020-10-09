Apple, A New Brand Called ‘iPhone for Life’

Apple has applied for a new trademark called iPhone for Life in Hong Kong. It is thought that the company will make this name the brand of the iPhone upgrade program.

According to the information quoted by Patently Apple, US technology giant Apple has applied for a new trademark named “iPhone for Life” in Hong Kong. Previously, some operators and retail stores used this phrase for Apple’s iPhone upgrade program, thinking that Apple might have bought the trademark rights for a similar reason.

Apple does not currently use the phrase iPhone for Life for any product or service. Therefore, it is not possible to come to a definite conclusion about what the Cupertino company wants to license this brand for. Estimates are that Apple will either brand its current iPhone upgrade program as iPhone for Life or launch a new program called iPhone for Life.

Until now, Apple was using the iPhone upgrade program name instead of iPhone for Life.

Apple recently announced that it will organize a launch event called Hi, Speed, on October 13th. It is expected that the new ARM processor MacBooks, AirTags and most importantly the new iPhone 12 models will be announced at the event. It is highly possible that Apple will launch a new iPhone upgrade program with the new iPhones.

Speaking of iPhone 12; Apple is expected to introduce the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 12, 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max at its launch event on October 13th. According to rumors, all iPhone 12 models will come with OLED screens and all will have 5G supported versions. Devices will be separated from each other at the point of hardware such as cameras and RAM.



