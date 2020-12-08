Apple: 10x optical zoom should not reach the iPhone 13

Rumors indicate that Apple is developing a new periscopic camera for cell phones, with an optical zoom of up to 10x.

The source explains that the Apple would be collaborating with the South Korean giant Samsung, using its components to assemble the new system. This technology, however, is still in the refinement stage and, although it is already found in devices of other brands, it should not be launched on the next iPhone.

The reason for the alleged Apple decision is defined by the company’s commitment to delivering polished and flawless technologies, in addition to the high expectations of its consumers regarding their cameras. According to the rumor, the new periscopic camera from Apple should arrive only in 2022, with possibilities of delay for 2023.

Despite not marking a technological innovation, the possible novelty is still very promising. Periscopic camera sets are able to overcome the physical limitations of a small space to deliver a zoom previously possible only on traditional cameras, with moving lenses. The supposed new 10x optical zoom would be an excellent improvement over the current zoom capability of the iPhone 12 Pro Max, only 2.5x.

The latest rumors continue a series of other reports reporting Apple’s possible interest in updating the camera system, which began in July this year. The novelty still depends on the confirmation of the company, but has already created expectations among its fans.



