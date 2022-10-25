Apparently, Damon Lindelof’s film “Star Wars” May Be Tied to a Trilogy of Sequels.

There are long-running movie franchises, and there are “Star Wars”. George Lucas’ favorite space opera has been entertaining for several decades, generations who grew up in a galaxy far, far away. While we’re in a relocation drought as the property expands on the small screen, it was recently announced that Damon Lindelof of “Stay Alive” and “The Guardians” is working on a new film project. And, obviously, his movie “Star Wars” may be associated with a trilogy of sequels.

Ever since Disney acquired Lucasfilm, the Mouse House has been constantly producing new Star Wars projects in addition to theme park rides. But after “Skywalker. That’s why the news about the development of Damon Lindelof’s “Star Wars” movie has become so exciting for fans who have countless questions. The THR report helps to lift the veil over the project and understand how it fits into the timeline of the franchise. And, apparently, the action will take place after the events of the sequel trilogy, and it will even feature some characters from that time period.

Just a few days ago it became known that an experienced screenwriter/producer Damon Lindelof is developing his own Star Wars film under the direction of Miss Marvel director Sharmin Obeid-Chinoy. It was an exciting step forward, as there was so little real news about the cinematic side of space opera. Add to that Lindelof’s concern for creating fascinating projects like “Abandoned,” and it looks like he’ll use his creative energy to create a story set after “Star Wars: Skywalker.” Sunrise”.

To clarify, this will not be a sequel or a story that is directly related to the events of the previous three films. Instead, it will use a satellite timeline and simply introduce a few characters that have been featured in the last few movies. Unfortunately, there is no word on who exactly Damon Lindelof is building his mysterious story around.

This film is not intended to start a new trilogy, but is a separate film that will reportedly offer a sequel option if Lucasfilm deems it so. Damon Lindelof is writing the film’s script with Justin Britt-Gibson (“Strain”), and they are both reportedly working hard. Although, according to the same THR report, shortly after Star Wars Celebration there was a two-week writer’s room, which helped to find common features of the mysterious story.

It should be interesting to see if Damon Lindelof’s movie becomes the first movie after The Skywalker Saga to be released in theaters. Initially, this honor was supposed to go to Patty Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron, which was postponed due to creative differences. Then there are Taika Waititi and Ryan Johnson’s Star Wars films, which are still in the very early stages of development.

At the moment, the Star Wars franchise continues to grow on the small screen in shows like Andor. In the meantime, check out the movie’s release dates in 2022 to plan your next movie.