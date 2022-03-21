App Store, iTunes and iCloud: Apple services have failed

Over the past 2 hours, many Apple services have failed, including important Apple services such as the App Store, Maps and iCloud. Services are slowly starting to come to life.

If you are an Apple user and have noticed that several Apple services are unavailable, you are not alone. According to the data on the Apple health page, several major services have failed, including the App Store, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, AppleCare, Find My, iTunes Store, Maps and Radio.

Although some of the problematic services have been brought back to life at the moment, Apple’s warnings say that problems with some services may periodically recur (for example, the App Store) or cause slowdowns.

Apple services are slowly coming back

Apple seems to be correcting the situation. First, users noticed problems with the Podcasts app, as well as with services such as Apple Business Manager and Schoolwork. At the time of this writing, these services are back online, and others keep coming back. You can follow the current status of the services here.

Apple also officially announced that its corporate and retail systems have failed and are starting to recover. Such failures in services are not the first for Apple, but the current failures are not as serious as in the past. At the end of 2020, Apple faced numerous disruptions due to the influx of new users. At that time, it took a long time for the services to come back to life.